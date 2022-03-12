Wild’s Marcus Foligno fined $5K for kneeing Jakub Voracek

Mar 11, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) collides with Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins (90) during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL fined Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno $5,000 on Saturday for kneeing Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakub Voracek.

The penalty is the maximum allowable under the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

Foligno delivered the hit to Voracek late in the third period of Friday’s game. There was no penalty called on the play.

Voracek left the contest briefly before returning the bench, however he did not play in the remainder of the Blue Jackets’ 3-2 shootout win in Columbus.

The 30-year-old Foligno was suspended two games last month for kneeing Adam Lowry of the Winnipeg Jets.

Foligno has recorded career-high totals in goals (19), points (31) and penalty minutes (95) in 53 games this season, his fifth with Minnesota and 11th in the NHL.

