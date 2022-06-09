Wildcard, Quincy begin ESL One Summer campaigns with wins

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Wildcard Gaming and Quincy Crew won their opening matches in sweeps on Wednesday in the second day of the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer 2022 event.

Wildcard defeated felt and Quincy blanked 5RATFORCESTAFF. The winners joined nouns at 1-0 to begin the $205,000 prize pool competition.

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers qualify for ESL One Arlington 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

Wildcard won its first map on green in 22 minutes, then completed the sweep in 35 minutes on red. Jose Esau “esK” Perez Coronel of Mexico led the winners with a kills-deaths-assists differential of 11-1.5-13. Lukas “Zore” Jurisica of Canada paced felt at 4-7-2.5.

Playing on green in both maps, Quincy won the first in 25 minutes and the second in 42 minutes. Yawar “YawaR” Hassan of the U.S. posted a K-D-A of 22-2-24 and Quinn “Quinn” Callahan, also of the U.S., finished at 21-4-26 for Quincy. Nick “Lil_Nick” Hartzler led the all-U.S. team 5RATFORCESTAFF at 9-8-5.

The competition picks up again Saturday with two matches:

–The Cut vs. TSM

–felt vs. nouns

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer standings, map record

T1. nouns, 1-0 (2-1)

T1. Quincy Crew 1-0 (2-0)

T1. Wildcard Gaming 1-0 (2-0)

The Cut

TSM

T6. 5RATFORCESTAFF 0-1 (0-2)

T6. Evil Geniuses, 0-1 (1-2)

T6. Felt 0-1 (0-2)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer prize pool and DPC points

1. $30,000, 500 points

2. $28,000, 300 points

3. $27,000, 200 points

4. $26,000, 100 points

5. $25,000, 50 points

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

