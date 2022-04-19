Wildcard Gaming wins via forfeit at DPC ESL One Spring

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Wildcard Gaming secured fourth place at the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring event Tuesday when their final opponent, simply TOOBASED, forfeited their match.

The result pushed Wildcard’s record to 4-3, while simply TOOBASED was winless through six matches and guaranteed to be relegated to Division II no matter the outcome of Tuesday’s match.

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks, with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers qualify for ESL One Stockholm 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

Wednesday is the final day of the tour, with three teams fighting for two Stockholm Major spots. TSM (6-0) will enter the day alone in first place and face Quincy Crew (5-1). Evil Geniuses (5-1) are also in contention and will play against Team DogChamp (1-5).

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring standings, map record:

1. TSM, 6-0 (12-2)

T2. Evil Geniuses, 5-1 (11-3)

T2. Quincy Crew, 5-1 (10-4)

4. Wildcard Gaming, 4-3 (8-7)

5. 4 Zoomers, 3-4, (9-9)

6. The Cut, 2-5 (5-11)

7. Team DogChamp, 1-5 (3-10)

8. simply TOOBASED, 0-7 (2-14)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring prize pool and DPC points:

1. $30,000, 400 points

2. $28,000, 240 points

3. $27,000, 160 points

4. $26,000, 80 points — Wildcard Gaming

5. $25,000, 40 points — 4 Zoomers

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II — simply TOOBASED

–Field Level Media