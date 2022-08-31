Wild trade D Dmitry Kulikov to Anaheim

Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild traded defenseman Dmitry Kulikov to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday for future considerations.

Kulikov, 31, recorded 24 points (7 goals, 17 assists), a plus-23 rating and 39 penalty minutes in 80 games last season, his first in Minnesota.

Kulikov has tallied 198 points (42 goals, 156 assists) and 494 PIM in 805 career games during 13 seasons with Florida (2009-16), Buffalo (2016-17), Winnipeg (2017-20), New Jersey (2020-21), Edmonton (2020-21), and the Wild.

He was selected No. 14 overall by the Panthers in the 2009 draft.

