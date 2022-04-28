fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published April 28, 2022

Wild sign defenseman Simon Johansson to two-year deal

Sportsnaut
Mar 19, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild players acknowledge the fans following their victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild signed Swedish defenseman Simon Johansson to a two-year, entry-level contract Thursday.

Financial terms were not disclosed for Johansson, the Wild’s fifth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Johansson, 22, had 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists) in 58 games this season with Ilves Tampere in his first season in Finland’s Elite League.

The Stockholm native spent the previous four seasons (2017-21) competing with Djurgardens IF in Sweden’s Elite League.

–Field Level Media

Share: