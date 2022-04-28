Wild sign defenseman Simon Johansson to two-year deal

Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild signed Swedish defenseman Simon Johansson to a two-year, entry-level contract Thursday.

Financial terms were not disclosed for Johansson, the Wild’s fifth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Johansson, 22, had 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists) in 58 games this season with Ilves Tampere in his first season in Finland’s Elite League.

The Stockholm native spent the previous four seasons (2017-21) competing with Djurgardens IF in Sweden’s Elite League.

–Field Level Media