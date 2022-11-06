Wild place Jordan Greenway, Ryan Hartman on injured reserve

Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild placed forwards Jordan Greenway and Ryan Hartman on injured reserve Sunday.

In corresponding moves, the Wild recalled forwards Adam Beckman and Joseph Cramarossa from AHL Iowa.

NHL players on injured reserve must sit out at least seven days before returning.

Greenway aggravated a shoulder injury in his season debut Oct. 20 against the Vancouver Canucks and has not played since.

Hartman suffered an upper-body injury during a fight last Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks’ Jarred Tinordi. He had one goal and four assists over nine games before suffering the injury.

Beckman appeared in three games for Minnesota last season and tallied one assist. Cramarossa is a 30-year-old veteran who has played in five games for Minnesota in the past two seasons, recording two assists.

–Field Level Media