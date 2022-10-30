Wild finish winning road trip by beating Blackhawks

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Boldy scored twice and Kirill Kaprizov and Frederick Gaudreau converted chances in a shootout to lift the visiting Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 conquest of the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night.

Mason Shaw added a goal and an assist for the Wild, who ended their five-game road trip with three victories.

Minnesota dictated play for much of overtime. Mats Zuccarello hit the post moments before Chicago goaltender Alex Stalock denied Joel Eriksson Ek on a breakaway.

Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 23 of 26 shots in regulation and overtime as he faced his former team for the first time since arriving in Minnesota via trade in March.

The Blackhawks’ Andreas Athanasiou and Boldy scored 17 seconds apart in the third period. Chicago held leads of 1-0 and 3-2, but managed the advantages for a collective 39 seconds.

Jake McCabe opened the scoring for Chicago at 6:39 of the first period, sending a lost wrist shot from just inside the blue line past Fleury, who was screened.

Minnesota tied the game just 22 seconds later. After a scrum along the side wall, Boldy corralled a pass from Ryan Hartman and made a move to beat Stalock.

Shaw netted the go-ahead tally, his first NHL goal, midway through the period, converting a chance on an open net after Sam Steel faked Stalock out of the crease.

Chicago tied the game at 2 at 10:27 of the second period when Jonathan Toews fired a centering pass past Fleury for his team-high fifth goal of the season.

Hartman left the game in the second period with an apparent right shoulder injury. He was taken to the ice in a fight with Chicago’s Jarred Tinordi.

The Blackhawks’ Max Domi was assessed a game misconduct for roughing late in the third period after coming to the defense of Patrick Kane. Kane was taken down by Tyson Jost on a play that resulted in a boarding penalty against Jost.

Tinordi had two assists.

Chicago was without Seth Jones one night after the defenseman suffered an injured right thumb while blocking a shot during an overtime loss at Buffalo. The Blackhawks expect Jones to be out 3-4 weeks, the club announced before Sunday’s game.

