Wil Myers leads Padres to rout of Royals

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Wil Myers had a double and a home run among his three hits, and he added three RBIs, as the San Diego Padres pounded the Royals 13-5 Friday night in Kansas City.

The first six Padres runs scored with two outs.

Jose Azocar added a career-high four hits for the Padres.

It was the Padres’ first visit to Kauffman Stadium since 2002 and just their second trip to Kansas City all-time.

Both starters struggled. Joe Musgrove allowed five runs (two earned) on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings for San Diego, while losing pitcher Kris Bubic (2-9) allowed six runs on nine hits in four innings for the Royals.

Robert Suarez (4-1) picked up the win.

Royals utility player Hunter Dozier pitched the ninth for Kansas City, making him the third position player to pitch this season for the team.

The Padres, who had scored three runs or fewer in six straight games coming in, plated three runs in the first inning. Manny Machado drew a two-out walk, followed by a single by Brandon Drury. Josh Bell singled in Machado and Myers, a former top prospect of the Royals, lined a double to right center that scored Drury and Bell.

The Padres were back at it in the second. Azocar singled with one out. He scored on Jurickson Profar’s two-out double.

Myers hit a solo home run in the third, followed immediately by a blast from Jake Cronenworth.

Salvador Perez put the Royals on the board in the bottom of the third with a two-out single. Nick Pratto added a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth. MJ Melendez’s sacrifice fly scored a run and Perez added an RBI single to draw the Royals within a run at 6-5.

Ha-Seong Kim gave the Padres a little cushion in the sixth with an RBI single. The Padres scored four more in the seventh on five hits.

Kim’s two-run home run in the ninth off Dozier plated San Diego’s final runs.

–Field Level Media