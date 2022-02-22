Why Orlando Magic need Jalen Suggs to become a star

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Suggs was a steal for the Orlando Magic with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The University of Gonzaga product was one of the safe bets to win the Rookie of the Year Award and become an integral part of Orlando’s rebuild. Suggs’ rookie campaign has left much to be desired, though.

While he has had his moments, Suggs has mostly underwhelmed. He has been inefficient and was sidetracked by a fractured thumb. Fortunately for Suggs and the Magic, there’s plenty of time for him to get his NBA career on the right track. But him actually doing so is paramount.

Here’s why Jalen Suggs becoming a star makes or breaks Orlando’s rebuild.

Jalen Suggs has star potential for the Orlando Magic

Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

In his mere season at Gonzaga, Suggs flashed a well-rounded skill set. He could take control of the offense given his handles and ability to get inside off the dribble. Suggs found his teammates in their hotspots, began the fastbreak off rebounds and at least forced defenses to respect his outside jump shot.

Suggs is more of a combo guard than a true one or two-guard. A veteran model for Suggs is Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers, who has typically been in control of the team’s offense but also flourished off the ball. Brogdon has grown more impactful in every passing season, and Suggs can do the same.

Across 39 NBA games, Suggs has looked raw. The offensive inefficiency comes across the board, and he has struggled to make a tangible impact in other aspects of the game. To boot, he owns a 9.57 PER. Perhaps Suggs would’ve benefited from staying in college another year? Nevertheless, the 2021-22 season has essentially become an acclimation period for Suggs.

Jalen Suggs stats (2021-22): 12.6 points, 4.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 36.7/22.2/77.6

His jump shot can only improve, as can his ability to be the floor general of an NBA offense. Suggs has upside based on him getting points all over the floor and holding his own on the other end of the floor.

Still, he has to actually make those strides, especially given the lack of a true standout player in head coach Jamahl Mosley’s rotation.

Related: NBA games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Jalen Suggs’ Orlando Magic teammates have limitations in impact

Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Magic have a handful of young players to be enthused by outside of Suggs. Those individuals are Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner. The issue? These three, more specifically the first two, have long-term limitations.

Anthony has built on his respectable rookie season. He’s plausibly running Orlando’s offense, scoring both inside and outside, finding his teammates for easy buckets and hitting the boards at a considerable level for a guard. At the same time, where have you heard this before: a young guard filling up the cup on a rebuilding team? One hears it everywhere. To date, Anthony is a productive guard but not one who has shown elite potential.

Carter has come into his own as a quality NBA center with the Magic. He has been money in the paint, hit the boards at a high level, been an overall respectable interior player and stretched the floor a bit this season. That said, Carter’s impact isn’t resounding enough to the point where it’s imposing to NBA defenses. If a big man is going to primarily be an inside threat in today’s perimeter-driven NBA game, they have to be dominant.

Wendell Carter Jr. stats (2021-22): 14.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7/32.1/70.6

Wagner is arguably the best thing the Magic have going for themselves given him being a rookie. The University of Michigan product has been an abrupt scorer. He has been a slimy source of offense by consistently attacking the rack and being a perimeter threat. All that said, in a season where wins have been few and far between for the Magic, it’s difficult to get a gauge on how effective Wagner’s scoring output has been.

Suggs has to change the narrative.

Related: NBA Rookie of the Year 2021 – Josh Giddey takes over the top spot, Jonathan Kuminga stock rising

Jalen Suggs’ progression would be much-needed positive step for Orlando Magic

To be clear: Anthony, Carter and Wagner are all compelling young players with upside. There just so happens to be another reality facing the Magic, and that’s them having the worst record in the NBA.

Every rebuilding team has a young nucleus they’re confident in. The Magic are no different. Among the factors that make or break a team in their position is whether one of those young players blossom into a legitimate star and/or franchise player. Suggs has the best chance of doing as such.

While yawning, Suggs’ tedious rookie season has at least seen him be reasonably productive. If and when he makes more of an impact on the offensive end, it expands Orlando’s ceiling.

It’s feasible to visualize Anthony and Carter being fixtures for the starting five and Wagner making more progress. It’s not enough for the Magic to become a backend playoff threat within the next two years, though. They can have productive youngsters for days, but someone has to break away from the pack, so to speak, and attract substantial defensive attention. It gives the Magic a much-needed, high-level scorer who would be taking pressure and eyeballs off others.

Jalen Suggs needs to become a star for Orlando’s rebuild to prosper.