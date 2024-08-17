Atlanta Falcons reveal why Michael Penix didn’t play in second preseason game

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons were back in action as one of 13 NFL games today. That should have given rookie first-round pick Michael Penix Jr a chance to impress for the second week in a row. But that didn’t happen. The eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is not injured.

Yet, the Falcons held Penix out of today’s game. He remained sidelined, not even in uniform. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins also didn’t play, but that was no surprise, considering he’s coming off a torn Achilles injury from last season.

So, what’s up with Penix? Why didn’t the Falcons play their prized first-round pick?

Why didn’t Michael Penix play?

So, neither Michael Penix nor Kirk Cousins played for the Atlanta Falcons against the Baltimore Ravens. What gives? Cousins is presumably being held out due to precautionary reasons after a significant surgery. What about Penix?

The most obvious answer could be simply because the Falcons are trying to showcase third-string quarterback Taylor Heinicke for a trade. The 31-year-old Atlanta native is reportedly on the trade block already, and he has no chance of climbing to the second-string quarterback job.

However, after the game, the Falcons provided their answer to why Penix didn’t play, and it wasn’t due to injury.

Asked Raheem Morris what went into the decision to not play Michael Penix Jr. today. He said Penix showed the coaching staff enough in that first preseason game in Miami that they didn't feel the need to play him today. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) August 17, 2024

So, if Heinicke can play, and perform well, it only increases Atlanta’s chances of replenishing their talent, especially after suffering several defensive injuries. We’ve already seen them strike deals with Justin Simmons and trade a third-round pick for Matthew Judon.

But perhaps more help is on the way, and getting a late-round pick or a player at a position of need in exchange for Heinicke could be a great way to accomplish their goals. Yet, it’s still a bit odd to not play Penix, unless they’re planning on playing him later this season.

