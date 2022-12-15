Whitecaps transfer defender Derek Cornelius to Swedish club

Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Whitecaps announced the transfer of defender Derek Cornelius to Sweden’s Malmo FF on Thursday.

Cornelius, 25, had one goal in 35 matches (28 starts) with the Whitecaps from 2019-21.

The Ontario native was on loan with Panetolikos FC in Greece from July 2021 through 2022, making 47 appearances.

“This agreement made sense for all parties involved and came together fairly quickly after Derek informed us he wanted to stay in Europe,” Whitecaps FC sporting director Axel Schuster said. “We are thankful to Derek for his service to the club and wish him all the best for the future.”

