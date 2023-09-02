Whitecaps, New York City FC settle for 1-1 draw

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York City FC and the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps scored a few minutes apart in the second half to settle for a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

The Whitecaps (10-8-8, 38 points) are 2-0-1 in their past three road matches.

New York (6-10-12, 30 points) hasn’t won consecutive matches since April and is 3-11-9 in its past 23.

It was a slow start for both sides trying to generate any form of attack, with only one shot attempt each through the first 19 minutes of the match.

New York finally connected in the 55th minute. Santiago Rodriguez picked up the ball in space before sending a short pass forward for an oncoming Monsef Bakrar, who made quick work of sending it through Yohei Takaoka’s legs for a 1-0 lead.

Ryan Gauld brought the Whitecaps level in the 60th minute, converting on a penalty after James Sands was called for a foul in the box.

Gauld nearly put the visitors ahead in the 69th minute but his header missed just wide right.

New York pushed for the go-ahead goal with a pair of chances in the 77th minute but couldn’t connect, with Takaoka making a save and the ensuing chance from Julian Fernandez off the rebound landing atop the net.

In the 84th minute, New York’s Braian Cufre had another miss when his header hit the outside of the net.

The first half was marked with near misses.

In the 25th minute, Santiago Rodriguez just missed from the edge of the box. One minute later, Maxi Moralez aimed a cross into the box for Cufre but was denied by the jumping catch of goalkeeper Takaoka.

New York’s Andres Jasson had the best chance for either side in the first half when Moralez found him unmarked at the back post for what seemed a surefire goal. But Jasson tipped the ball over the net, putting his head in his hands in disbelief.

The two sides exchanged last-minute chances in first-half stoppage time.

First, Moralez was denied on a shot from the top of the box and moments later, Richie Laryea’s attempt from the middle went over the net.

