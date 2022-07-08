Whitecaps forward Deiber Caicedo (knee) will miss rest of season

Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Whitecaps announced Friday that forward Deiber Caicedo underwent season-ending knee surgery one day earlier.

According to the team, Caicedo had a meniscus tear in his right knee repaired. He was placed on the MLS season-ending injury list.

Caicedo sustained the injury during a match against the New England Revolution on June 26.

“We are pleased to hear that Deiber’s surgery was a success,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a news release. “At the same time, we all feel for him and it’s unfortunate he will be out for the remainder of the season.

“We will be with him throughout his recovery process and look forward to seeing a full fit Deiber at the start of our 2023 preseason.”

The 22-year-old Colombian had one goal and two assists in 16 MLS games (12 starts) this season. He had five goals and seven assists in 33 games (24 starts) in 2021 in his first season with Vancouver.

The Whitecaps also signed defender Chris Lee to a short-term contract. Lee is available to play in Friday night’s home match against Minnesota United.

