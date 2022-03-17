Whitecaps defender Tristan Blackmon signs contract extension

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Tristan Blackmon agreed to a contract extension Thursday that spans through the 2023 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Whitecaps, who hold options on the contract for the 2024 and 2025 campaigns.

“Since joining the club in December, Tristan has proven to be great addition and we are pleased to have him commit for the long term to our club and city,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps sporting director.

Blackmon, 25, has yet to dent the scoresheet in three matches this season for the Whitecaps. He has two goals and five assists in 67 career matches (49 starts) with Los Angeles FC and Vancouver.

–Field Level Media