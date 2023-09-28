Whitecaps bounce back to earn draw vs. Rapids

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Brian White scored on a 78th-minute header to help the Vancouver Whitecaps salvage a 2-2 tie with the last-place Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night at Commerce City, Colo.

White’s team-leading 13th goal of the season pushed his late-season surge to five goals in a seven-match stretch.

Mathias Laborda produced his first MLS goal for Vancouver to open the scoring, but the Whitecaps (11-10-9, 42 points) would up with just a single standings point. Vancouver moved up to sixth place in the Western Conference.

Diego Rubio and Cole Bassett scored in the second half to boost the Rapids (4-15-11, 23 points), who won only one match in their past nine outings.

Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka made six saves. Colorado goalkeeper Marko Ilic had two saves.

Sebastian Berhalter assisted on White’s goal by delivering a corner kick to the middle of the box. Ilic didn’t have a chance to make a stop on the shot.

Laborda, an MLS rookie in his 16th start, scored in the 11th minute with a shot from near the center of the box off Richie Laryea’s header. Laryea had the first touch off a Whitecaps corner kick.

Calvin Harris set up Rubio for his third goal of the season came less than two minutes into the second half. Rubio has scored in back-to-back matches after not scoring in league play since April 8. He moved into fourth place in Rapids’ all-time MLS scoring with 38 goals.

Bassett has scored three goals in the last four matches, giving the 22-year-old midfielder five goals this season. His 67th-minute header put the Rapids ahead as he redirected Connor Ronan’s cross following a corner kick.

Vancouver held a significant edge in possession time in the first half, but that was dramatically reversed in the second half and the Rapids finished with more than 52 percent of the ball for the game.

–Field Level Media