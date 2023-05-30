White Sox unload vs. Angels to end skid

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn drilled a bases-clearing double to key a five-run fourth inning, Romy Gonzalez homered and Jake Burger and Luis Robert had three hits apiece to lift the host Chicago White Sox to a 7-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Chicago stopped a three-game losing streak behind an 11-hit attack.

The White Sox were trailing 3-1 when they came to bat in the fourth, but they quickly turned things around against Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson.

Robert (double) and Eloy Jimenez (single) started the rally before a walk to Yoan Moncada set the stage for Vaughn, who lined the first pitch he saw to center field, clearing the bases and putting Chicago ahead 4-3.

Gonzalez added an RBI double. He later stole third and scored on the play when Angels third baseman Gio Urshela couldn’t handle the throw from the catcher.

Taylor Ward smacked a leadoff home run and Shohei Ohtani also went deep to power the Angels in the early going, but the team couldn’t hold the momentum and lost for the fourth time in five games.

Chicago trailed from the earliest possible juncture, as the Angels connected for their fourth leadoff home run of the season. But the White Sox capitalized with a crooked number in the fourth.

Seby Zavala saw 15 pitches from Anderson before grounding out to shortstop.

Anderson fell to 2-1 after allowing six runs and six hits in four innings. He walked two and struck out three.

White Sox starter Lucas Giolito earned the victory, scattering three runs and four hits in five innings, with two walks and five strikeouts. Giolito (4-4) has won two of his past three decisions.

Ward had two of the Angels’ five hits. Los Angeles struck out 13 times after whiffing 16 times in a series-opening 6-4 win Monday night.

Gonzalez connected for a solo shot in the sixth and has homered in three straight games. Jimenez extended his hitting streak to 11.

