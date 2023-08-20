White Sox surge past Rockies with 7-run 8th

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn homered among his three hits, Lenyn Sosa went deep in a seven-run eighth inning and the Chicago White Sox rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 in Denver on Sunday.

Andrew Benintendi also had three hits, Zach Remillard had two hits and Aaron Bummer (4-2) got the win in relief for Chicago, which snapped a three-game skid and denied Colorado a three-game sweep.

Charlie Blackmon homered and tripled and Michael Toglia and Harold Castro also had two hits for Colorado.

Chris Flexen allowed two runs (one earned) in six innings for the Rockies, who led 5-3 after seven before Chicago rallied off reliever Matt Koch (2-1). Benintendi singled, Luis Robert Jr. walked and Vaughn singled to load the bases.

Yoan Moncada hit a two-run double to tie it and chase Koch, who gave way to Justin Bruihl. With one out he intentionally walked Yasmani Grandal, then Oscar Colas made it 7-5 with a two-run double and Sosa hit a three-run homer off Justin Lawrence to cap the inning.

The White Sox took a 2-0 lead on Vaughn’s 16th homer in the second and a throwing error by catcher Austin Wynns in the third.

Blackmon homered, his seventh, off starter Dylan Cease in the bottom of the third, and Colorado tied it in the fourth on Toglia’s RBI single.

The Rockies took the lead in the fifth. Blackmon led off with a line drive into the right-field corner and hustled for a triple. Ezequiel Tovar singled to left and was thrown out trying to stretch it to a double.

Ryan McMahon singled, Nolan Jones walked and both moved up on a wild pitch. Castro drove both home with a single to make it 5-2 and end Cease’s day.

Cease (5-7) allowed five runs on eight hits and struck out six in 4 2/3 innings.

Chicago got a run back in the seventh on Remillard’s RBI double.

White Sox shortstop Elvis Andrus was ejected in the top of the sixth inning by home plate umpire Clint Vondrak for yelling from the dugout.

–Field Level Media