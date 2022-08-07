White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson’s suspension cut to 2 games

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson had his three-game suspension for making contact with an umpire reduced to two following an appeal, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday.

Anderson will sit out Sunday’s contest against the Texas Rangers and Tuesday’s opener of a doubleheader versus the Kansas City Royals. The White Sox are off on Monday.

Leury Garcia was listed as Chicago’s starting shortstop for Sunday’s game in Arlington, Texas.

Anderson, 29, was arguing a called strike with Nick Mahrley when his helmet appeared to make contact with the umpire during the seventh inning of a game against the Oakland Athletics on July 29. Anderson was ejected along with manager Tony La Russa.

Anderson also was suspended for two games earlier this year for making contact with an umpire in September of last season during an on-field incident with the Detroit Tigers.

He is batting .301 with six home runs and 25 RBIs in 79 games. A two-time All-Star, Anderson is hitting .288 with 97 home runs and 313 RBIs in 772 career games, all in Chicago.

Also on Sunday, the White Sox recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Charlotte and optioned left-hander Tanner Banks to the Triple-A club.

Sosa, 22, went 1-for-12 with two runs during a four-game stint with the White Sox from June 23-27. He has hit .316 with 16 homers and 58 RBIs in 85 games combined with Double-A Birmingham and Charlotte.

Banks, 30, is 1-0 with a 3.16 ERA in 29 relief appearances this season with the White Sox.

–Field Level Media