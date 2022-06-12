White Sox RHP Michael Kopech (knee) exits vs. Rangers

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech exited Sunday’s game against the visiting Texas Rangers in the first inning with right knee discomfort.

Kopech had recorded two outs and thrown 13 pitches before he was met on the mound by team medical personnel. As he was being removed from the game, Kopech slammed the baseball into the ground.

Through his first 10 starts this season, the 26-year-old was 2-2 with a 1.94 ERA. His two outs Sunday left him with a 1.92 mark.

Kopech was coming off a strong outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday when he gave up one hit over six scoreless innings. He had a similar outing May 22 against another top offense when he held the New York Yankees to one hit over seven scoreless innings.

In parts of three major league seasons (he opted out of the short 2020 season), Kopech is 7-6 with a 3.07 ERA in 58 appearances (18 starts).

