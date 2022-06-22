fbpx
Published June 22, 2022

White Sox reinstate pitcher Matt Foster from bereavement list

May 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Matt Foster (63) pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox optioned Davis Martin to Triple-A Charlotte and reinstated fellow right-hander Matt Foster from the bereavement list on Wednesday.

Foster, 27, missed the last three games. He is 1-2 with a 5.13 ERA and 29 strikeouts over 29 relief appearances.

Martin, 25, is 1-2 with a 4.29 ERA in five games (two starts) this season, his first in the major leagues.

The White Sox finish a three-game series with the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday before hosting the Baltimore Orioles for four games starting Thursday.

–Field Level Media

