Chicago White Sox place pitcher Reynaldo Lopez (back) on 15-day IL

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox placed right-hander Reynaldo Lopez on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to a lower back strain.

The move is retroactive to Monday, two days after he recorded his third blown save of the season. He allowed one run on two hits in one-third of an inning in a no-decision against the Cleveland Guardians.

The White Sox announced they will make a corresponding roster move prior to Friday’s series opener against the visiting Oakland Athletics.

Lopez, 28, is 4-2 with a 2.98 ERA in 37 appearances (one start) this season.

He is 34-40 with a 4.51 ERA in 149 career appearances (97 starts) with the Washington Nationals (2016) and White Sox.

–Field Level Media