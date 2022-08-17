White Sox place Leury Garcia (back) on IL

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox placed infielder/outfielder Leury Garcia on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a lower back strain.

In a corresponding move, the club recalled infielder Romy Gonzalez from Triple-A Charlotte.

Garcia, 31, is hitting .212 with three home runs and 35 runs in 83 games this season, his 10th with the White Sox.

Gonzalez, 25, hit .250 (8-for-32) in 10 games with the White Sox in 2021 and will make his 2022 debut Wednesday night against the visiting Houston Astros. He’s playing shortstop and batting ninth.

Gonzalez is batting .198 with four home runs and 15 runs in 33 games with Charlotte this season.

–Field Level Media