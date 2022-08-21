Chicago White Sox place catcher Yasmani Grandal on 10-day IL

Credit: Aaron Josefczyk-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox placed Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day injured list Sunday and promoted fellow catcher Carlos Perez from Triple-A Charlotte.

Grandal strained his left knee while attempting to avoid a tag at the plate in the seventh inning of Chicago’s 2-0 victory over the host Cleveland Guardians on Saturday. He was unable to put any weight on his leg as he exited the field.

Grandal, 33, is batting .203 with three homers and 21 RBIs in 74 games this season.

He is a career .238 hitter with 175 homers and 526 RBIs in 1,092 games with the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers and White Sox.

Perez, 25, is headed to the majors for the first time. He is batting .257 with 17 homers and 63 RBIs in 91 games this season with the Knights.

Also on Sunday, the White Sox transferred right-hander Kyle Crick to the 60-day injured list. He has been sidelined by right elbow inflammation since mid-June.

Crick, 29, is 2-0 with a 4.02 ERA in 14 relief appearances this season.

He owns a 9-11 record with a 3.56 ERA in 194 relief appearances with the San Francisco Giants (2017), Pittsburgh Pirates (2018-21) and White Sox.

–Field Level Media