White Sox infielder Danny Mendick suffers torn ACL in collision

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox placed infielder Danny Mendick and outfielder Adam Engel on the 10-day injured list on Thursday.

Mendick almost certainly is done for the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee during Wednesday’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Engel left with a right-hamstring strain in the same game.

Mendick, 28, was injured while playing shortstop as he pursued a foul pop down the left-field line in the second inning. He collided with left fielder Adam Haseley — who made the catch — and was in considerable pain and was helped off the field.

Engel departed after the third inning.

The seriousness of Mendick’s injury was detected when MRI results were returned Thursday.

Mendick said before Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles that he had no regrets about how aggressively he went after the ball.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this bad,” Mendick said. “There was probably some adrenaline in there. When I was down it definitely hurt and I couldn’t put any pressure on it.

“When the MRI came back and they said I had a torn ACL, I was like, ‘There’s a plan; I have to figure out and rehab and get back.'”

Mendick is batting .289 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 31 games this season. Engel is hitting .240 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 56 games.

Also, Chicago center fielder Luis Robert (leg soreness) wasn’t in Thursday’s starting lineup. He is batting .300 with seven homers, 36 RBIs and 11 steals in 53 games.

Chicago recalled infielder/outfielder Gavin Sheets and infielder Lenyn Sosa to fill the roster openings. Sheets batted .204 with four homers and 10 RBIs in 44 games for the White Sox this season. He was sent to Triple-A Charlotte earlier this month.

Sosa was batting .331 with 14 homers and 48 RBIs in 62 games at Double-A Birmingham.

Also, outfielder Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

–Field Level Media