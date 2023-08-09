White Sox dent Yanks’ wild-card hopes

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Oscar Colas homered, Elvis Andrus drove in three runs and Mike Clevinger pitched six strong innings to lead the Chicago White Sox past the visiting New York Yankees 9-2 on Wednesday night.

Chicago, which claimed the season series from New York 4-2, has won two straight series.

The Yankees lost for the third time in four games and fell 5 1/2 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final American League wild card spot.

Clevinger (5-5) limited the Yankees to one run and three hits in six innings with three walks and six strikeouts.

New York drew to within 5-2 on Giancarlo Stanton’s blast against Jimmy Lambert leading off the seventh before loading the bases with no outs. But Aaron Bummer escaped the jam, striking out Oswaldo Cabrera and inducing a double-play grounder from Kyle Higashioka.

After managing only a Luis Robert Jr. walk against opener Ian Hamilton in the first inning, the White Sox struck for three runs against Luis Severino in the second.

Yoan Moncada greeted Severino with a double and scored on Yasmani Grandal’s RBI single one batter later. Colas, who missed the first two games of the series with leg soreness, followed with a two-run shot.

Moncada smacked an RBI double in the fourth to further the struggles for Severino (2-7), who allowed four runs and five hits in two-plus innings with one walk and two strikeouts.

Chicago added a run in the fifth against former teammate Keynan Middleton, a trade-deadline acquisition who this week made headlines by heavily criticizing what he called a lack of culture in the White Sox clubhouse.

Andrus put the game out of reach in the eighth with a bases-clearing double that punctuated a four-run rally. Grandal and Andrus had two hits each, while Gregory Santos picked up a six-out save.

New York’s Gleyber Torres extended his hitting streak to nine games. Teammate DJ LeMahieu was scratched with right calf tightness.

Robert Jr. left the game in the third with a sprained pinky finger in his right hand. The White Sox said X-rays were negative and Robert Jr. is day-to-day.

Chicago’s Tim Anderson hit an RBI single in his return after missing Tuesday’s game with a left forearm bruise sustained after being hit by a pitch Monday.

