White Sox activate RHP Vince Velasquez to start vs. Tigers

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox reinstated right-hander Vince Velasquez from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday afternoon’s game against the host Detroit Tigers.

The White Sox also placed right-hander Kyle Crick on the 15-day injured list — retroactive to Tuesday — with right elbow inflammation.

Velasquez, 30, has been sidelined with a left groin strain. He last pitched May 24 in three innings of mop-up duty during a 16-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

In eight games (seven starts) this season, Velasquez owns a 2-3 record with a 5.30 ERA and 33 strikeouts.

Velasquez signed with the White Sox in free agency after stints with the Houston Astros (2015), Philadelphia Phillies (2016-21) and San Diego Padres (2021).

Crick, 29, is 2-0 with a 4.02 ERA in 14 relief appearances this season.

He owns a 9-11 record with a 3.56 ERA in 194 relief appearances with the San Francisco Giants (2017), Pittsburgh Pirates (2018-21) and White Sox.

–Field Level Media