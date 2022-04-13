Western Kentucky nabs Kentucky transfer Dontaie Allen

Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Former Kentucky guard Dontaie Allen announced Wednesday that he has committed to Western Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers confirmed the news a short time later.

“We’re excited to have Dontaie join our program and our family,” Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury said in a news release. “He’s a young man that we’ve known for a long time, and we’re glad to have built a relationship with him. Besides being a terrific player and a former Mr. Basketball, we know he comes from a great family.

“He’s coming from a very good program and a lot of things he’s learned in the last few years will help him transition to Western Kentucky.”

Allen was Mr. Basketball in Kentucky as a high school senior but success didn’t follow with the Wildcats. He redshirted his first season due to a high school knee injury and played sparingly the past two campaigns.

Allen averaged 2.3 points and 6.7 minutes in 18 games off the bench this season. He made just 29.4 percent of his shots, including 7 of 37 from 3-point range.

Overall, he averaged 4.0 points in 40 games (one start) over two seasons. He shot just 35.8 percent from the field.

–Field Level Media