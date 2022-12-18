West Virginia runs away from Buffalo in second half

Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Erik Stevenson scored a game-high 22 points to lead four Mountaineers in double figures as West Virginia pulled away in the second half for a 96-78 victory over visiting Buffalo on Sunday at Morgantown, W. Va.

Stevenson shot 8 of 13 from the field, including a red-hot 5 of 8 from 3-point range, to go along with four rebounds and four assists. Tre Mitchell added 17 points, including 12 in the second-half, and six rebounds.

Jimmy Bell Jr. chipped in 18 points (17 in the second half) and 10 rebounds, with Seth Wilson finishing with 10 points.

The Mountaineers (9-2), who led by as many as 21 points in the second half, shot 33 of 64 (51.6 percent) from the field, including 8 of 19 (42.1 percent) from 3-point range.

West Virginia, which won its third straight game, outrebounded the Bulls 41-30.

Buffalo (5-6), which has dropped two straight, was led by Isaiah Adams, who had a team-high 20 points to go along with six rebounds. Isaac Jack added 13 points and five rebounds, with Curtis Jones finishing with 13 points and four assists.

The Bulls shot 31 of 64 (48.4 percent) from the field, including 8 of 21 (38.1 percent) from beyond the arc.

After Buffalo pulled to within 61-60 on Zid Powell’s jumper with 11:40 left, Mitchell scored the game’s next eight points to give the Mountaineers a 69-60 lead following his jumper with 8:37 to go.

Bell’s three-point play extended the Mountaineers’ lead to 86-68 with 4:30 left in the game.

After Buffalo tied the game at 32 on Kidtrell Blocker’s layup with 3:18 left in the first half, the Mountaineers closed on a 15-7 run to a 47-39 lead at halftime.

Stevenson scored 16 points, while Kobe Johnson and Wilson added seven points apiece in the first 20 minutes for West Virginia.

The Mountaineers shot 16 of 29 (55.2 percent) from the field, including an impressive 5 of 11 (45.5 percent) from beyond the arc in the first half.

Buffalo was led by Jack’s 13 points, while Adams added 11.

The Bulls shot 17 of 30 (56.7 percent) from the field, including just 1 of 5 (20 percent) from distance.

–Field Level Media