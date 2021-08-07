WATCH: Tyler Miller gets shutout as Loons defeat Dynamo

Aug 7, 2021; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota United goalkeeper Tyler Miller (1) celebrates after defeating the Houston Dynamo at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Robin Lod and Brent Kallman scored goals and Tyler Miller registered his sixth shutout of the season to lead Minnesota United to a 2-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night in Saint Paul, Minn.

Miller finished with two saves for the Loons (7-5-5, 26 points) who improved to 7-1-5 over their last 13 games and to 6-2-1 at home this season.

Marko Maric finished with four saves for Houston (3-6-9, 18 points) which remained winless on the road (0-6-5) this season. The loss also extended the Dynamo’s winless streak to 11 games dating back to a 2-1 victory over Vancouver on May 22.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute on Lod’s sixth goal of the season. The score came after midfielder Wil Trapp blasted a 25-yard shot from outside the box that handcuffed Maric. The goalie coughed up a rebound straight out to the onrushing Lod, who easily tapped in a left-footed shot inside the left post.

Houston nearly tied it in the 31st minute on a Matias Vera right-footed shot outside the 18-yard box that went over the outstretched arm of Miller and off the crossbar.

Miller then came up with a big save in the 66th minute when Vera broke into the center of the box and fired a right-footed shot off a cross from Sam Junqua that a sprawling Miller knocked away with his foot.

The Loons then increased their lead to 2-0 in the 71st minute when Kallman went up high in the center of the box and headed Emanuel Reynoso’s curling corner kick inside the far post.

It was the sixth assist of the season for Reynoso, who was named to the MLS All-Star team earlier in the week. Reynoso also nearly scored in the 63rd minute on a free kick that Maric deflected over the crossbar.

–Field Level Media