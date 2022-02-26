WATCH: NC State’s Tommy White hits 8th home run in 7 games

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

NC State Wolfpack first baseman Tommy White is off to one of the best starts in baseball history. After hitting three home runs in his NCAA debut, the NC State slugger is continuing on a ridiculous tear.

White, nicknamed Tommy Tanks, entered play on Saturday with seven home runs. Facing Quinnipiac in the 5th inning, White sent a towering pitch over the fence in right-center field for a two-run blast.

The home run marked White’s eighth in seven games, a stretch of performances that puts him in the baseball record books.

It also came just a day after White homered, again teeing off on one of Quinnipiac’s pitchers. Naturally, Tommy Tanks finished that game with two home runs.

White, who played third base in high school, ranked as MLB Pipeline’s No. 107 prospect in the 2021 MLB Draft. With a few years of baseball ahead of him at NC State, it’s fair to say his value will skyrocket from here.