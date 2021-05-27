WATCH: Tampa Bay Rays sneak past Royals in extra innings

May 26, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Mike Brosseau (43) scores a run in the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Manuel Margot’s one-out single in the 10th inning drove in the winning run as the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Kansas City Royals 2-1 in the second game of a three-game series. The Rays evened the series at a game apiece one night after seeing their 11-game winning streak snapped with a 2-1 loss.

The two teams have combined for six runs and 45 strikeouts in the first two games of the series.

Both teams are used to close games. The Rays have played 51 games, with 28 of them decided by one or two runs. The Royals played their 12th game in their last 14 to be decided by two or fewer runs.

J.P Feyereisen (1-2) picked up the win after blowing the save in the ninth. Tyler Zuber (0-2) took the loss.

Andrew Benintendi, who had been robbed of extra bases three times by Rays’ center fielders in the series, took Feyereisen’s 2-2 pitch out of reach into the seats in center to tie the game at 1-1 in the ninth. But that’s all the offense the Royals could muster.

Neither starter factored in the decision. Tyler Glasnow allowed no runs on three hits in eight innings, walking two and striking out 11. He entered play Wednesday fourth in the majors in strikeouts with 87, behind Shane Bieber (98), Gerrit Cole (92) and Trevor Bauer (88). Only Bauer was scheduled to pitch Wednesday.

Mike Minor tied a season high with nine strikeouts, but he also walked four. He allowed one run on two hits.

While Glasnow continued to be perfect through four, Minor’s difficulty finding the strike zone finally caught up with him in the fourth. Mike Brosseau earned a one-out walk, Minor’s fourth. With two outs, Mike Zunino singled to left, driving in Brosseau with the game’s first run.

The Royals finally got a baserunner in the fifth, but Glasnow got out of the jam with a groundout, stranding two. The Royals only had one runner reach second base prior to Benintendi’s homer in the ninth.

