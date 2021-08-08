WATCH: Tampa Bay Rays slam four homers in routing Baltimore Orioles

Aug 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) slides in safely to second base against Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo (26) during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Lowe hit a grand slam off the foul pole in left field while Nelson Cruz, Wander Franco and Yandy Diaz also homered as the visiting Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 12-3 on Saturday night.

Left-hander Shane McClanahan (6-4) threw seven strong innings but gave up three up runs and struck out eight. A Baltimore native, McClanahan allowed five hits and walked one.

Baltimore starter Spenser Watkins (2-3) threw well but struggled while going six innings. He gave up five runs, four earned, on eight hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

Diaz gave the Rays a 1-0 lead with a home run to left center to lead off the second inning. They added another run in the inning on Kevin Kiermaier’s fielder choice grounder.

The Orioles responded by taking a 3-2 lead in third. Rookie Jorge Mateo doubled, then stole third and scored on catcher Mike Zunino’s throwing error.

The next batter, Richie Martin, walked, and Cedric Mullins belted a two-run homer. Mullins extended his career-best hitting streak to 15 games.

But Cruz, a former Orioles player, put the Rays in front with a two-run shot in the sixth. Brett Phillips then made it 5-3 on an RBI double in the sixth, before Lowe hit his slam and Franco added a solo shot for a five-run eighth and a 10-3. Tampa added two in the ninth.

Baltimore starting catcher Pedro Severino left early with a knee contusion before the start of the fourth inning. Kiermaier left before the bottom of the third began with what the team said was a knee injury.

The Orioles made three more pitching moves before the game to help their thin bullpen. They recalled right-hander Isaac Mattson from Triple-A Norfolk and reinstated lefty Ryan Hartman from the injured list.

Baltimore also designated right-hander Conner Greene for assignment.

Before the game, the Orioles inducted superfan Mo Gaba (who died of cancer last year), long-time former announcer Joe Angel, shortstop J.J. Hardy and outfielder Mike Devereaux into the team’s Hall of Fame.

–Field Level Media