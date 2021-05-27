WATCH: Shane Bieber flirts with no-no as Indians top Tigers

May 27, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Shane Bieber carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Eddie Rosario hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, and the visiting Cleveland Indians defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-2 on Thursday.

Bieber (5-3) struck out 12 in his seven-inning stint. Harold Ramirez had two hits, drove in two runs and scored two more, while Jose Ramirez supplied two hits and scored twice. The Indians won the four-game series, 3-1.

Jonathan Schoop broke up the no-hitter with a solo homer and Victor Reyes added an RBI triple. Matthew Boyd (2-6) gave up four runs on six hits in five-plus innings.

Cleveland scored a two-out run in the first. Jose Ramirez hit a single to right and Harold Ramirez knocked him in with a double to right-center.

Neither team had two baserunners in an inning again until the top of the fifth, when Boyd walked the first two batters. Cesar Hernandez flied out and Owen Miller grounded into a double play, ending the threat.

Boyd wasn’t so fortunate in the sixth. Jose Ramirez ripped a leadoff double to left field. Harold Ramirez once again brought him home, this time with a single to center. Rosario followed with his 406-foot blast over the right-field wall, ending Boyd’s day.

The homer off a hanging slider was Rosario’s fourth of the year.

Bieber issued a one-out walk to Robbie Grossman in the bottom of the inning. Harold Castro grounded out before Bieber struck out Jeimer Candelario on three pitches.

Schoop ended Bieber’s no-hit bid when he ripped a slider over the left-field wall to lead off the seventh. Bieber’s outing ended with three more strikeouts, the last one after walking Akil Baddoo.

Detroit had runners in scoring position against Bryan Shaw in the eighth on a walk and Candelario’s bloop double. Shaw recovered by inducing Schoop to pop out.

Cleveland tacked on a run in the ninth. Harold Ramirez walked with two out against Derek Holland and scored on Rosario’s double to left.

–Field Level Media