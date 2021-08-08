WATCH: San Francisco Giants win wild one over Brewers in 11 innings

Aug 7, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) attempts to make a force out on an infield hit by Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain (not pictured) in the second inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

LaMonte Wade Jr. delivered a go-ahead single in the 11th inning and Brandon Belt added a two-run homer to give the San Francisco Giants a wild 9-6 comeback victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

The teams combined to score 12 runs from the ninth inning on in the second game of the series between division leaders.

After each team scored three runs in the 10th, San Francisco scored four runs in the 11th off Sal Romano (0-1), making his first appearance after being claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

Austin Slater started the inning on second, advanced on a groundout and came home on Wade’s single to make it 6-5. Belt, who had an earlier solo shot, followed with his 14th homer. Kris Bryant added an RBI double to make it 9-5.

Jake McGee (4-2), the eighth reliever used by San Francisco, pitched the 11th for the win despite allowing an RBI single by Lorenzo Cain.

The Giants scored three runs in the 10th on a bases-loaded single by Buster Posey and sacrifice fly by Brandon Crawford for a 5-2 lead. Milwaukee answered against Jarlin Garcia on a two-run pinch hit homer by Luis Urias, his 14th, and a solo shot by Willy Adames, his 20th.

The Giants tied it 2-2 with a run in the top of the ninth off Brent Suter. Bryant opened with a line single to left. With two outs, Avisail Garcia misplayed Tommy La Stella’s fly ball to the warning track in right for an RBI triple.

Milwaukee, which leads the NL Central, was 52-0 this season when leading after eight innings. San Francisco, which dropped the series opener 2-1 in 10 innings on Friday, leads the NL West with the best record in baseball.

Milwaukee took a 2-1 lead in the fourth off when Tyrone Taylor’s leadoff drive bounced past Wade’s sliding catch attempt along the right-field line for a triple. Cain followed with a sacrifice fly.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff retired the first 10 hitters before Belt brought San Francisco even at 1-1 in the fourth with his 13th homer. Woodruff, third in the NL in ERA, has not won in six starts since June 29. He allowed one run in six innings.

The Brewers scored a run in the third when Kolten Wong walked and Adames followed with an RBI double.

