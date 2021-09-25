WATCH: Sam Hartman guides Wake Forest Demon Deacons to rout of Virginia Cavaliers

Sep 24, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) scrambles past Virginia Cavaliers outside linebacker Noah Taylor (7) during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Hartman threw for three touchdowns and Wake Forest won another lopsided game, defeating Virginia 37-17 on Friday night in Charlottesville, Va.

Wake Forest (4-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), playing on the road for the first time this season, matched its 2020 win total.

Demon Deacons running back Justice Ellison added 86 yards on 13 carries, including a 1-yard scoring run.

Hartman completed 17 of 29 passes for 270 yards. He had touchdown throws of 39 yards to Taylor Morin, 12 yards to Blake Whiteheart and 12 yards to A.T. Perry.

Virginia (2-2, 0-2) lost for the second week in a row, with its defense struggling again.

This time, Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong wasn’t able to duplicate his school-record numbers from last week’s 59-39 loss at North Carolina. Still, he threw two third-quarter touchdown passes, the second helping the Cavaliers close within 27-17.

Virginia didn’t score in the fourth quarter, stalling on fourth-down plays and committing turnovers on back-to-back possessions.

Armstrong was busy, completing 33 of 59 passes for 407 yards without an interception until his 52nd pass. Dontayvion Wicks caught eight passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. The Cavaliers managed only 99 yards rushing, with more than half of those coming on the game’s last possession.

The teams combined to score on five consecutive possessions, including touchdowns on four series in a row to begin the second half.

Nick Sciba kicked three field goals for Wake Forest.

Three of the Demon Deacons’ touchdown drives lasted nine plays and the other consisted of seven snaps. The team’s top receiver was Jaquarii Roberson with four catches for 91 yards.

The Demon Deacons broke out to a 20-3 halftime lead on the way to defeating a team from the state of Virginia for the third time this season. Old Dominion and Norfolk State were the others.

Virginia’s first-half points came on a Justin Duenkel field goal.

Wake Forest has won five straight meetings in the series with Virginia.

–Field Level Media