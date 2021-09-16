WATCH: Rockies edge slumping Braves in 10 innings

Sep 15, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Fans watch a game between the Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies with umbrellas in the rain in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Raimel Tapia lined a single past the drawn-in infield to drive in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and lead the visiting Colorado Rockies to a 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Colton Welker, who began the inning as the runner at second base, advanced to third on an infield grounder by Dom Nunez and easily scored on Tapia's single off A.J. Minter (2-6).

Carlos Estevez (3-4) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the win, and Robert Stephenson picked up his first save, striking out two in the 10th.

Colorado (68-78) improved to 5-1 on its 10-game road trip. The Rockies lead the season series 4-2.

First-place Atlanta (76-68) lost for the third time in four games and saw its lead in the National League East shrink to 3 1/2 games over the Philadelphia Phillies (73-72).

Most of the game was played in a steady mist and rain.

Both starters pitched well, but neither was involved in the decision.

Colorado's Antonio Senzatela pitched six innings and allowed two runs on seven hits and no walks with seven strikeouts. Atlanta's Huascar Ynoa worked 4 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

The Braves opened the scoring in the second inning on Eddie Rosario's RBI single.

The Rockies took the lead with two runs in the fifth. The first run resulted when Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman made a poor throw home on Senzatela's sacrifice bunt, allowing Sam Hilliard to score. The other run scored when Charlie Blackmon drew a bases-loaded walk.

Rosario tied the game at 2-2 with a solo home run to lead off the fifth. It was his 11th homer of the season and the fourth since joining the Braves. Rosario was wearing No. 21 to honor fellow Puerto Rico native Roberto Clemente.

Atlanta loaded the bases on walks in the seventh, but reliever Lucas Gilbreath retired Jorge Soler on a popup to second base.

Soler and teammate Adam Duvall both extended their career-best hitting streaks to 12 games, Soler with a single in the third and Duvall with a single in the eighth. They matched Dansby Swanson for the longest hitting streak by a Braves player this season.

--Field Level Media