WATCH: Red Sox snap 11-game losing streak at Yankee Stadium

Jun 4, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) follows through on a three run home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Eovaldi pitched six innings of two-run ball, Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer in the first inning and the Boston Red Sox ended an 11-game losing streak at Yankee Stadium with a 5-2 victory over the New York Yankees Friday night in the first meeting of the season between the rivals.

Boston won against the Yankees in New York for the first time since June 2, 2019, ending its second-longest skid at any version of Yankee Stadium. The longest was 12 straight losses July 8, 1931 to June 5, 1932.

Eovaldi (7-2), who won 23 games with the Yankees in 2015 and 2016, allowed two runs (one earned) and eight hits to win his third straight start. He struck out seven, walked none for the third time this season and got two double plays while throwing 87 pitches.

It marked the 48th time a Red Sox starter pitched at least five innings this season, and Eovaldi had the lead before throwing a pitch.

After New York’s Michael King (0-3) allowed singles to Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts, he got ahead in the count 0-2 on Rafael Devers. Devers then gave the Red Sox a 3-0 lead when he hit King’s 0-2 fastball halfway up the second deck in right field for his 15th homer.

After Devers’ 429-foot drive, the Red Sox added two more runs in the sixth when Marwin Gonzalez doubled down the left line past the reach of third baseman Gio Urshela, who was playing slightly off the line as he attempted to make a diving play.

Eovaldi got double plays on Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton as the Yankees raised their total to 54, tied for most in the majors.

Judge hit into a double play after DJ LeMahieu and Stanton opened the game with singles. Stanton hit a double play right before Judge homered into the right field seats in the sixth.

The Yankees got their second run later in the sixth when Gonzalez committed two errors on Rougned Odor’s hard grounder to first, allowing Urshela to score.

Hirokazu Sawamura struck out five in two hitless innings. Matt Barnes struck out the side in a perfect ninth for his 13th save in 14 opportunities.

King allowed four runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked none as the Yankees lost for the eighth time in 11 games following a 22-8 run.

–Field Level Media