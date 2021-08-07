WATCH: Philadelphia Phillies topple New York Mets for seventh straight win

Aug 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) looks on after striking out in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Odubel Herrera homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the New York Mets 5-3 on Saturday.

Brad Miller also homered twice and knocked in two runs for the red-hot Phillies, who have won seven in a row and lengthened their lead over the Mets by one-and-a-half-games in the National League East. Alec Bohm contributed two hits.

The final game of the three-game series will be Sunday afternoon.

The Phillies played without Rhys Hoskins (groin) and Didi Gregorius (elbow), though manager Joe Girardi said that both players were available to pinch hit.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings and was lifted after 61 pitches. Suarez struck out four and walked three.

JD Hammer (1-0) earned the win in relief and Ian Kennedy picked up his 18th save in 19 chances after recording the final three outs. Kennedy struck out J.D. Davis with runners on first and second to end the game.

Michael Conforto, Jonathan Villar and James McCann each hit a solo home run back-to-back-to-back for the Mets in the ninth inning.

Mets starter Tylor Megill (1-2) gave up five hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and one walk.

Neither team was able to record a hit through the first three innings.

Javier Baez started the fourth for New York with an infield single off Hammer. But the Mets then went down in order.

In the bottom of the fourth, Herrera opened with a double to right for the Phillies. Herrera, however, was stranded at second.

The Phillies went ahead 1-0 in the fifth when Miller launched a 437-foot solo homer to right-center. Herrera came through with a three-run home run later in the inning for a 4-0 advantage.

New York managed only two hits through seven innings.

In the eighth, the Phillies brought in Jose Alvarado. He struck out Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso, and after a walk to Davis, got Baez on a flyout to the fence in right-center to end the inning.

Miller’s second solo homer came in the eighth, an opposite field shot to left for a 5-0 lead. It was the 15th career multi-home run game for Miller.

–Field Level Media