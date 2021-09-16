WATCH: San Diego Padres snap San Francisco Giants’ nine-game winning streak

Sep 15, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Adam Frazier (12) singles to right field against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Adam Frazier contributed four hits apiece to a 16-hit attack Wednesday night as the visiting San Diego Padres ended the San Francisco Giants’ nine-game winning streak by overcoming four home runs for a 9-6 victory.

Jurickson Profar had the Padres’ lone homer, a two-run shot in the seventh inning, helping San Diego (75-70) build a 7-3 lead and hold on to end a five-game losing streak.

Thairo Estrada, Kris Bryant, Steven Duggar and Brandon Belt hit solo homers for the Giants (95-51), who saw their lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-53) in the National League West trimmed to 1 1/2 games.

The Padres scored two runs against Giants opener Dominic Leone (3-4) in the first inning and never trailed, leading by as much as 5-0 after a three-run second.

Frazier had a two-out, two-run double in the first before Eric Hosmer produced the big hit of the second, a two-out, two-run single.

The Giants used their home runs to scratch back, with Estrada hitting his seventh in the third, Bryant his 25th in the sixth, and Duggar his eighth and Belt his 25th in the seventh, the latter closing the gap to 7-5.

San Diego’s Emilio Pagan walked the first two batters he faced in the eighth to put the potential tying run aboard, then retired the next three in order to escape the jam.

After the Padres added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the ninth on a Trent Grisham sacrifice fly and a Wil Myers RBI single, San Diego closer Mark Melancon served up a two-out, RBI single to Buster Posey in the last of the inning before getting the final out.

Padres starter Joe Musgrove (11-9) was the winner, allowing three runs and five hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out four.

Leone was charged with two runs on two hits in one-third of an inning.

Profar, whose homer was his fourth, joined with Manny Machado and Austin Nola in recording two hits apiece for the Padres. San Diego remains one game back of the St. Louis Cardinals (76-69) for the second NL wild-card spot.

Belt collected two hits while Evan Longoria had a double and Brandon Crawford a triple for the Giants. The four homers increased San Francisco’s NL-leading total to 222.

The Padres out-hit the Giants 16-9.

Related: MLB games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

–Field Level Media