WATCH: No. 20 Michigan State ties game late, beats Nebraska in OT

Sep 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Nick Henrich (42) attempts to bring down Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Coghlin kicked a 21-yard field goal in overtime to give No. 20 Michigan State a 23-20 home win over Nebraska on Saturday.

Nebraska had the ball first in overtime, but Michigan State cornerback Chester Kimbrough intercepted a pass from Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez to give the Spartans the ball.

Running back Kenneth Walker ran the ball down to the 2-yard line, and then two plays later, Coghlin came on for his winning kick.

Michigan State prevailed despite accumulating only 14 yards of offense in the second half and being outgained by Nebraska for the game, 440 to 254.

After a scoreless first quarter, Michigan State took a 7-0 lead with 14:08 remaining until halftime on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Payton Thorne to Jayden Reed.

Nebraska answered, driving down the field and cutting Michigan State’s lead to 7-3 on a 28-yard field goal by Connor Culp with 11:22 left in the second quarter.

Michigan State regained a seven-point lead at 10-3 on a 26-yard field goal by Coghlin with 8:20 left in the second quarter.

Nebraska then drove the field and forged a 10-10 tie with 4:20 remaining in the second quarter on a 12-yard touchdown run by Martinez.

Michigan State took a 13-10 lead with 1:03 left in the second quarter on a 27-yard field goal by Coghlin.

On the first drive of the third quarter, Nebraska went on a 14-play drive and tied the game at 13-13 with 9:10 left in the third on a 28-yard field goal by Culp.

Nebraska then took a 20-13 lead with 7:29 remaining in the game on a 3-yard touchdown run by Martinez, which capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive.

Michigan State then used special teams to tie the game, pulling even at 20-20 with 3:47 left on a 62-yard punt return for a touchdown by Reed.

–Field Level Media