WATCH: New England Revolution extend unbeaten run with win over D.C. United

Aug 18, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Teal Bunbury (10) tries to keep D.C. United defender Chris Odoi-Atsem (3) from the ball during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Tajon Buchanan scored in the 53rd minute to cap a stretch of two goals in five minutes early in the second half to lift the New England Revolution past visiting D.C. United 3-2 on Wednesday night in Foxborough, Mass.

Emmanuel Boateng collected a pass in open space and chipped it across the box to a streaking Buchanan, whose right foot met the ball in the air to beat D.C. United keeper Jon Kempin for his fifth goal of the season.

Tommy McNamara scored in the 49th minute and DeJuan Jones added a goal in the 85th for the Revolution. Matt Turner made seven saves for New England (14-3-4, 46 points), which extended its unbeaten run to eight matches (7-0-1).

The Revolution managed to hold on in the end despite falling a man down after Arnor Traustason picked up a second yellow card in the 72nd minute.

Paul Arriola had a goal in the 10th minute and Ramon Abila scored in the 96th for D.C. United. Kempin stopped three of six shots for United (8-9-3, 27 points), which was dealt its seventh loss in 12 road matches.

New England improved to 8-1-1 at Gillette Stadium this season to strengthen its hold atop the Supporters’ Shield standings. The Revolution has won five straight against United amid their eight-match unbeaten streak (5-0-3) against them.

An early turnover proved costly for the Revolution as Lucas Maciel Felix’s giveaway near midfield put D.C. United on top 1-0. Edison Flores dribbled to the penalty arc and slipped the ball through to a charging Arriola, who tapped it through the goal area past Turner into the bottom right corner.

New England equalized shortly after halftime as McNamara unleashed a right-footed rocket from the arc to beat Kempin in the upper right corner. Jones cleaned up a rebound in the center of the box that deflected in off Kempin to make it 3-1.

Abila netted a garbage-time goal in the final minute of stoppage time for United.

–Field Level Media