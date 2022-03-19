WATCH: Molly McCann’s spinning back elbow KO at UFC London

“Meatball” Molly McCann sent her home country fans into an absolute frenzy at UFC London when she scored just the fourth spinning back elbow finish in UFC history.

Flyweight McCann made history before she even started her bout with Luana Carolina when she became the first female fighter from the United Kingdom to compete on the main card of a UFC event in the UK. Little did the 31-year-old know she would add to promotional history 13 minutes later.

For most of the pair’s fight, McCann was the dominant force. Throughout the first round, she battered her Brazilian foe and almost seemed on the brink of a knockout finish in the opening five minutes. However, “Dread” endured and kept herself in the fight.

Related: Is Jon Jones the greatest UFC fighter of all time?

Molly McCann vs Luana Carolina at UFC London ends with spinning back elbow KO

By the third round, Carolina’s body language was telling the story of a fight she was soundly losing. Nevertheless, she deserves credit for staying in the bout and trying to stay active with her own offense. Unfortunately for her, she wouldn’t stay active for long.

With three minutes left in the third, McCann unleashed a filthy spinning back elbow her opponent did not see coming. The strike immediately put Carolina to sleep and ended the matchup. The finish was just the fourth time in the promotion’s near 30 year history that a fight ended with a spinning back elbow.

Molly McCann record: 12-4 (5 knockouts)

The victory was a second straight inside the Octagon for Molly McCann and moved her record to 12-4 overall. The knockout loss dropped Carolina to 8-4 and 2-2 inside the Octagon.