WATCH: Miguel Cabrera’s 4 RBIs highlight Detroit Tigers’ latest win

Sep 24, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) hits a single during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Miguel Cabrera had a two-run double and two-run single and the host Detroit Tigers collected their fifth win in six games by defeating the Kansas City Royals 5-1 on Saturday.

Jonathan Schoop had two hits and scored two runs, while Jeimer Candelario added two hits and an RBI.

Drew Hutchison (3-1) only allowed an unearned run in 2 2/3 innings of relief. Michael Fulmer got the last four outs for his 12th save.

That makes it three hits and four RBI for @MiguelCabrera tonight. Lovely. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/JQU22NHIqJ — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) September 26, 2021

Detroit starter Tarik Skubal gave up one hit in four scoreless innings. Making his second career start, Kansas City starter Jon Heasley held the Tigers (75-79) scoreless on three hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Hunter Dozier had two extra-base hits and an RBI for the Royals (70-84).

Tigers left fielder Akil Baddoo robbed Dozier of a home run in the third with a leaping grab. The only baserunner Skubal allowed was Edward Olivares, who had a two-out single in the third.

The Royals broke the deadlock in the fifth against Hutchison without registering a hit. Carlos Santana walked, advanced on a passed ball and a sacrifice, then scored on Dozier’s sacrifice fly.

Heasley was aided by double plays in the second and fourth innings. The Tigers’ Harold Castro had a one-out double in the fifth, but Heasley responded by retiring Isaac Paredes on a foulout and Dustin Garneau on a flyout.

The Royals’ Nicky Lopez reached second with two outs in the sixth on a single and stolen base, but Salvador Perez flied out to end the inning.

Heasley departed after issuing a one-out walk to Baddoo in the sixth. Baddoo was called out at third upon replay review after Schoop’s single off Domingo Tapia (4-1). Robbie Grossman followed with a single and both runners scored on Cabrera’s opposite-field double. Candelario knocked in Cabrera with a double to left-center.

Fulmer struck out Andrew Benintendi with two runners in scoring position in the top of the eighth.

Cabrera broke the game open with his two-run single off Ervin Santana in the bottom of the inning.

–Field Level Media