WATCH: Miami Marlins rally late to clip Phillies, 4-2

Jon Berti stroked a dramatic two-out, two-run go-ahead single in the eighth inning, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.

Berti, who is batting just .186, hit six foul balls before winning an eight-pitch at-bat against reliever Sam Coonrod (0-1).

It was Philadelphia’s 15th blown-lead loss, third-most in the majors.

With his hit, Berti atoned for his error at third base that cost Miami one run.

Yimi Garcia pitched the ninth, earning his ninth save in 10 chances. The win went to Ross Detwiler (1-0), who pitched one scoreless inning.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola took a hard-luck no-decision. Nola, who had lost three straight decisions, allowed just two hits, three walks and one run in six innings. He struck out six.

Before the game, the Marlins scratched outfielder Garrett Cooper due to right-oblique tightness. In addition, second baseman Jazz Chisholm was unavailable due to a sore right ankle.

The Phillies welcomed the return of Roman Quinn, who started in right field and went 2-for-3 with one run scored. It was his first start since May 4.

Philadelphia opened the scoring in the third. After loading the bases with one out, Brad Miller missed what likely would’ve been a three-run extra-base hit by about one foot down the right-field line. Miller ended up drawing an RBI walk on a 3-2 slider, but starter Nick Neidert got the next two batters to limit the damage.

Miami tied the score in the bottom of the third. Jose Devers, who was hit by pitch, advanced on a walk and scored on Jesus Aguilar’s two-out single that came on a 0-2 slider.

The Marlins brought in reliever Anthony Bender to start the fifth, and he was victimized by an unearned run. Leadoff batter Jean Segura reached on Berti’s fielding error, advanced to third on Miller’s hit-and-run single and scored on Rhys Hoskins’ sacrifice fly.

Miami took the lead with a three-run eighth. Corey Dickerson hit an infield single, and Isan Diaz walked to set up the inning. Berti then hit his single just past a diving Segura at second. Devers then added an RBI single to cap the rally.

