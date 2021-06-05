WATCH: Martin Maldonado (5 RBIs) leads Astros’ onslaught over Jays

Jun 4, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) tags out Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) as he tries to steal second base during the second inning at Sahlen Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Maldonado hit a grand slam and had a career-best five RBIs, Carlos Correa added four RBIs with two home runs and the visiting Houston Astros defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 13-1 Friday night at Buffalo.

Aledmys Diaz added three hits, including a solo home run, for the Astros who had 16 hits in the opener of a three-game series. Myles Straw also contributed three hits for Houston.

Astros right-hander Zack Greinke (6-2) allowed one run, six hits and one walk in nine innings. He struck out three in his first complete game of the season and the 17th of his career.

Toronto left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu (5-3) allowed seven runs (six earned), seven hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out one.

Randal Grichuk homered for Toronto.

The Astros scored once in the fourth. Diaz, a former Blue Jay, hit a leadoff single and took second on a throwing error by left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. He scored when Yordan Alvarez hit a double to the center-field wall with one out.

The Astros scored twice more in the fifth. Straw led off with a double, took third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jose Altuve. Correa followed with a home run to left.

Houston loaded the bases with one out in the sixth. Yuli Gurriel hustled a hit to center field into a leadoff double. Alvarez walked. The runners each advanced a base on a groundout. Chas McCormick walked to load the bases. The runners held on Straw’s shallow fly to right field but Maldonado hit his fourth homer of the season on a drive to left to give Houston a 7-0 lead. Carl Edwards Jr. replaced Ryu.

Diaz led off the seventh with his third homer of the season.

Grichuk hit his 12th of the season in the bottom of the seventh.

In the eighth, Tyler Chatwood allowed six straight hits, including RBI singles by Maldonado and Altuve and Correa’s 10th homer of the season, a three-run blast.

