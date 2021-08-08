WATCH: Manny Machado spurs rally as San Diego Padres top Arizona Diamondbacks

Aug 7, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado hit a tie-breaking single to trigger a four-run eighth inning Saturday, leading the San Diego Padres to a 6-2 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

Adam Frazier opened the eighth with a single to center against Arizona right-handed reliever Brett DeGeus (2-1). Machado took a second strike as Frazier stole second, then lined another single to center to drive in Frazier and snap a 2-2 tie.

Machado moved to second on an errant pick-off throw by de Geus, who then intentionally walked Jake Cronenworth.

Left-hander Joe Mantiply replaced de Geus and immediately struck out Eric Hosmer. But Wil Myers singled to left to load the bases and Trent Grisham drew a bases-loaded walk to force home Machado and make it 4-2. Austin Nola then grounded a two-run single to right field.

Drew Pomeranz (1-0), who pitched a scoreless top of the eighth in relief of Yu Darvish, earned the win. Darvish gave up two runs on four hits with 12 strikeouts in seven innings.

The game’s first four runs all came on home runs.

Machado and Eric Hosmer, who both had nine-game hitting streaks snapped by Arizona pitchers Friday night, hit solo homers in the first and second innings, respectively, against Diamondbacks starter Taylor Widener – sandwiched around a two-run homer by the Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker in the second.

Machado’s homer was his 21st of the season and his fifth in the past 11 games. Hosmer’s ninth homer was his first since July 18. Walker’s fifth homer of the season followed a lead-off single by Kole Calhoun and gave Arizona a brief 2-1 lead.

Widener held the Padres to two runs, four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over five innings.

–Field Level Media