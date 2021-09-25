WATCH: Malik Cunningham paces Louisville past Florida State

Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) prepares to handoff the ball to Louisville Cardinals running back Jalen Mitchell (15) during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Central Florida 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville scored on its first five possessions to build an 18-point halftime lead, then held on for a 31-23 victory over Florida State in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup Saturday afternoon in Tallahassee, Fla.

Malik Cunningham passed for 227 yards and accounted for four touchdowns — two rushing, two passing — in the first half as the Cardinals (3-1, 1-0 ACC) built a 31-13 lead at the break before the Seminoles (0-4, 0-2) began to rally.

Jashuan Corbin rushed for 151 yards in the second half as the Seminoles (0-4, 0-2 ACC) completely turned the game around. Corbin opened the second half with a 75-yard touchdown run and finished with a career-high 159 yards rushing.

After Corbin’s long run, the Seminoles didn’t score again until Ryan Fitzgerald’s 45-yard field goal with 8:06 left in the fourth quarter made it a one-score game.

On Florida State’s next two series, McKenzie Milton overthrew Andrew Parchment on fourth down, and Louisville’s Kei’Trel Clark intercepted Milton’s deep pass with five seconds left.

Yasir Abdullah and Ashton Gillotte each had two of the Cardinals’ six sacks.

The loss assured the Seminoles of their worst start since the 1974 team lost their first eight games.

Milton completed 24 of 39 passes for a season-high 248 yards and a touchdown for the Seminoles. It was his biggest day passing since Nov. 17, 2018, when he passed for 268 yards to guide UCF to a 38-13 win over Cincinnati.

Milton later transferred to Florida State after recovering from a serious leg injury.

Cunningham had a 59-yard touchdown strike to Tyler Harrell on his first series and scored on runs of 4 and 1 yard before tossing a 21-yard scoring pass to Jordan Watkins in the second quarter. He finished the game 25-of-39 passing for 264 yards after going 18 of 25 in the first half.

–Field Level Media