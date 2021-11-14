WATCH: Los Angeles Lakers beat San Antonio Spurs behind Anthony Davis’ big first half

Nov 14, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks during the first half of the NBA game against San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis scored 34 points, including 27 in the first half, and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers powered their way past the visiting San Antonio Spurs 114-106 on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles played without LeBron James, who is battling an abdominal strain and missed his sixth straight game.

The Lakers led 60-55 at the half and expanded that advantage to 90-79 heading into the final period. San Antonio roared back, pulling to 105-103 on a Doug McDermott 3-pointer with 2:41 to play before a 6-0 run by the Lakers allowed a bit of a cushion for the final two minutes.

Talen Horton-Tucker added 17 points in his season debut for Los Angeles, with Malik Monk scoring 16, Wayne Ellington and Carmelo Anthony 15 each, and Russell Westbrook recording 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Los Angeles has won three of its past four games and is 4-4 this season in games in which James hasn’t played.

Keldon Johnson scored 24 points (on a career-best six 3-pointers) for San Antonio, which lost its second straight. Dejounte Murray added a triple-double (22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists), and Devin Vassell scored 19 points, Thaddeus Young 17, and Derrick White 10.

The Lakers led 34-29 after one quarter after Ellington hit a running 3-pointer that just beat the buzzer to end the period. Davis scored 19 points in the first 12 minutes that included three dunks and two 3-pointers.

Los Angeles scored the first eight points of the second quarter to go up 42-29 and led by as many as 14, at 56-42, once Ellington banked home a 3-pointer with 3:32 to play in the half. But the Spurs responded, as Murray scored nine points in the final three minutes to help cut the deficit to 60-55 at intermission.

Davis scored 27 points in the first half (on 12-of-16 shooting) as the Lakers outshot San Antonio 55.6 percent to 50 percent from the field.

Johnson led the Spurs with 16 points at the half, with Murray adding 15.

–Field Level Media