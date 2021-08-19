WATCH: Los Angeles Dodgers cruise as Max Muncy knocks out two homers

Aug 18, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy (second from right) is congratulated by left fielder A.J. Pollock (11) and relief pitcher Mitch White (66) after hitting a three-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Max Muncy hit two home runs for the second time in four games, and right-hander Mitch White went a career-long 7 1/3 innings without allowing a run, as the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 9-0 victory at home Wednesday.

AJ Pollock and Corey Seager also hit home runs as all nine Dodgers hits came from the top four spots in the lineup.

White (1-1) followed opener Justin Bruihl after five outs and was supposed to pick up the bulk of the innings in a bullpen game but was so efficient he finished things off on 91 pitches. White allowed two hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

The Dodgers won for the 10th time in their last 11 games and extended their winning streak over the Pirates to 16 games. The Dodgers have won their last 12 home games against Pittsburgh.

Pirates starter JT Brubaker was roughed up for seven runs on eight hits over four innings with two walks and six strikeouts. Brubaker (4-13) has taken the loss in each of his last nine decisions and has not earned a victory in 12 consecutive starts.

After a pair of one-run victories over the Pirates to start the series, the Dodgers broke things open early. Muncy lifted a two-run home run to left-center field two batters into the game and Corey Seager added an RBI single in the opening inning for a 3-0 advantage.

The Dodgers made it 4-0 in the second inning on Pollock’s home run, his 15th of the season.

Muncy was back at it in the fourth inning, hitting a three-run home run to right field for a 7-0 advantage, giving him 28 on the season. Muncy has five home runs over his last four games.

Seager flipped a two-run home run to left field in the sixth inning against Pirates right-hander Kyle Keller. It was Seager’s sixth home run in 54 games this season and just his second in 15 games this month.

The Dodgers pulled within three games of the first-place San Francisco Giants, the closest they have been to the top spot in the National League West this month.

–Field Level Media