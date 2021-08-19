WATCH: Los Angeles Angels storm back with 11 unanswered runs to top Detroit Tigers

Aug 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Phil Gosselin (13) reaches first on this at bat during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Max Stassi hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth and the Los Angeles Angels scored 11 unanswered runs to erase an eight-run deficit and stun the host Detroit Tigers 13-10 on Thursday.

Stassi drove in three runs and scored twice, while Brandon Marsh had two triples among three hits while also driving in three runs. Jared Walsh reached base five times and drove in two runs for the Angels, who trailed 10-2 after five innings.

Shohei Ohtani also reached four times while scoring twice and driving in a run and Phil Gosselin had three hits, including a solo homer, and drove in two runs.

Mike Mayers (4-4) tossed an inning of scoreless relief to get the win, while Austin Warren recorded a two-inning save.

Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs for Detroit, though he remained at 499 career home runs. Jeimer Candelario had three hits, including a homer, and drove in two runs and Jonathan Schoop had three hits and an RBI.

Manager A.J. Hinch was ejected for arguing a catcher’s interference call.

The Tigers scored twice in the first inning, but Los Angeles tied it in the top of the second on Marsh’s RBI triple and Stassi’s run-scoring grounder.

Detroit took a 7-2 lead in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by Zack Short’s solo homer and Cabrera’s three-run double.

Candelario led off the fourth with his 10th homer. Willi Castro’s ninth homer later in the inning made it 9-2.

Detroit tacked on a run in the fifth on Schoop’s RBI double.

Los Angeles climbed back with a six-run sixth. Gosselin had a bases-loaded single and Detroit reliever Joe Jimenez issued bases-loaded walks to Walsh and Justin Upton. Jo Adell added an RBI grounder before Marsh drilled a two-run triple off Kyle Funkhouser.

Walsh’s RBI double in the seventh cut the Tigers’ lead to one, 10-9.

Detroit’s lead evaporated in the eighth when Marsh drew a one-out walk and Stassi pulled an offering from Michael Fulmer (5-5) over the left-field wall. Ohtani hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning to make it 12-10, and Gosselin’s ninth-inning solo shot capped the scoring.

–Field Level Media